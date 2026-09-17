Borr Drilling Director Troim Buys One Million Shares in the Open Market. What Does This Mean for The Stock?

Tor Olav Troim, a Director of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), completed an indirect purchase of 1,000,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 16, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.30); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16, 2026 market close ($4.23).

Borr Drilling Limited is a mid-cap offshore drilling contractor with a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and trailing twelve month (TTM) revenues of $1 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the shallow-water drilling segment. The company operates a geographically diversified fleet across six major global regions, providing specialized drilling services to upstream oil and gas operators. Despite current net losses of $240.60 million TTM, the company's operational scale and geographic reach provide exposure to global energy demand cycles and shallow-water drilling activity.

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