16.06.2020 05:00:00
Borr Drilling Limited Files its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Releases its 2019 Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL) has on June 15, 2020 filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Simultaneously, the Company has also released its 2019 Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance report. The reports are enclosed to this release.
The Company's 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and is also available on the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com). Hard copies of the Company's 2019 Annual Report can be ordered, free of charge, upon request by writing to us at:
Borr Drilling Limited
S.E. Pearman Building, 2nd Fl,
9 Par-la-Ville Road,
Hamilton HM11,
Bermuda
Or by email to: ir@borrdrilling.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3134959/bde827fa20c861e8.pdf
Annual Report 2019
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3134959/9676eb8f94a6fd4e.pdf
Corporate Governance Report 2019
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3134959/8b1ed0bdb0d56ab5.pdf
Borr Drilling Sustainability Report 2019
