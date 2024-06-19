+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 08:00:00

Borregaard ASA: Borregaard invests further into Alginor 


Borregaard has participated with its fully diluted pro-rata share (35%) in the NOK 400 million capital raise in the marine biotech company Alginor to fund the next step of the biorefinery expansion. The funds from Borregaard were pre-committed. In aggregate the committed investments into Alginor from Borregaard will now total approximately NOK 408 million. 

Alginor intends to carry out a repair offering directed towards existing shareholders and potential new shareholders. A subsequent offering towards Borregaard will be made to ensure that Borregaard retains its 35% fully diluted ownership in Alginor.  

For more information about Alginor and the capital raise, see?https://alginor.no/
? 
Contact: 
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Borregaard ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Borregaard ASA 16,98 1,31% Borregaard ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulsloser Handel: ATX zieht an -- DAX gibt nach -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zur Wochenmitte zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendiert. Die asiatischen schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen