19.06.2024 08:00:00
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard invests further into Alginor
Borregaard has participated with its fully diluted pro-rata share (35%) in the NOK 400 million capital raise in the marine biotech company Alginor to fund the next step of the biorefinery expansion. The funds from Borregaard were pre-committed. In aggregate the committed investments into Alginor from Borregaard will now total approximately NOK 408 million.
Alginor intends to carry out a repair offering directed towards existing shareholders and potential new shareholders. A subsequent offering towards Borregaard will be made to ensure that Borregaard retains its 35% fully diluted ownership in Alginor.
For more information about Alginor and the capital raise, see?https://alginor.no/.
Contact:
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
