17.11.2023 08:19:48
Borregaard ASA: Initiation of share repurchase programme
17 November 2023: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)
Borregaard intends to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. The shares will be used for employee incentive programmes. Borregaard’s Board of Directors was given authority by the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 18 April 2023 to repurchase up to ten percent of the outstanding shares. According to the proxy, the highest price to be paid is NOK 400.00 per share.
The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 20th November up to and including 20th December 2023 at the latest. The maximum daily volume to be purchased during the above-mentioned period is 23,843 shares. This limit corresponds to 25% of the average daily turnover in October 2023. All shares will be purchased in a regulated market.
Borregaard has appointed DNB Markets to carry out the repurchase programme according to the rules and regulations of Oslo Børs (cfr. Guidelines February 2021).
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation (EU) nr. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) Article 2 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
