17.04.2024 07:43:23
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q1 2024 announcement
17 April 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Presentation of Q1 2024 results
Borregaard will report first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
A presentation of the first quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST at DNB Markets, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Oslo. Attendance in person is possible. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
