22.01.2025 07:49:48

Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q4 2024 announcement

22 January 2025: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q4 2024 results

Borregaard will report fourth quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Carnegie Investment Bank Norway, Fjordalléen 16, Oslo. We welcome you to attend physically – if so, please register by e-mail to ca@carnegie.no. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



