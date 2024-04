Borregaard ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper

Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0013214874 of NOK 300,000,000.



Start date: 18 April, 2024

Maturity: 18 June, 2024

Coupon: 4,98 %

Organised by: DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 17 April 2024

