|
28.03.2023 08:30:00
Borregaard ASA: Notice of Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting 2023
The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 18 April 2023 at 13:00 CET as a digital meeting.
The following documents are attached:
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Guidelines for determining pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee
Borregaard’s Annual Report 2022 is available at the company’s webpage: https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
Notice of attendance is not required for the digital meeting. However, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.
The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.
Login will open at 12:00 CET at the date of the Annual General Meeting.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 28 March 2023
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Guidelines for determining pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)