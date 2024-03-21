|
21.03.2024 07:45:00
Borregaard ASA: Notice of Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 11 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST as a digital meeting.
The following documents are attached:
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee
Borregaard’s Annual Report 2023 is available at the company’s webpage: https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
Notice of attendance is required for all shareholders. Deadline for registration of advance votes, proxies and instructions must be received no later than 09.04.2024 at 11:59pm (23:59 CEST). Also, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.
The record date for this year’s Annual General Meeting is 04.04.2024 at 11:59pm (23:59 CEST). Only shares acquired at or before the record date are entitled to meeting and voting rights.
The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.
Login will open at 12:00 CEST at the date of the Annual General Meeting.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 21 March 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
