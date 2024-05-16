|
16.05.2024 15:42:18
Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
Today, primary insider Liv Longva, Senior Vice President (SVP), exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 87.60 per share and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.
The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.
Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.
After the transactions, Liv Longva owns 12,437 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.
The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,180,000. Borregaard owns 253,169 treasury shares, representing 0.25% of the total number of shares outstanding.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 16 May 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Borregaard ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Borregaard ASA
|16,78
|0,36%