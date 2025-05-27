Borregaard ASA Aktie

Borregaard ASA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J5TM / ISIN: NO0010657505

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.05.2025 17:02:11

Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

John Arne Ulvan, member of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 27 May 2025 purchased 2,000 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 188.04 per share. Following this transaction, John Arne Ulvan owns 5,500 shares in Borregaard ASA. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Shareholder-elected board members shall use 20% of their gross remuneration to purchase shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year’s gross board remuneration. The shares shall be retained for as long as the board member serves on the board.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 27 May 2025

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Borregaard ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Borregaard ASA 16,26 -0,25% Borregaard ASA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:51 So positionierte sich die Commerzbank bei US-Aktien im 1. Quartal 2025
15:42 Carl Icahns Favoriten: Diese Aktien wählte er im 1. Quartal 2025
26.05.25 1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot von George Soros
26.05.25 Aktien von Microsoft und Alphabet teilverkauft: Diese Veränderungen hat die UBS in ihrem US-Depot im ersten Quartal 2025 vorgenommen
25.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX in Rekordlaune -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag höher, während auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne einfährt und sogar eine neue Bestmarke markieren kann. Die Wall Street zeigt sich nach der Feiertagspause mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen