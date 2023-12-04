|
04.12.2023 16:58:26
Borregaard ASA: Share buy-back programme completed
04.12.2023: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 17 November 2023 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 20th November up to and including 20th December 2023 at the latest.
Borregaard has in the period from 29 November up to and including 4 December in total purchased 60,204 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 173.24 per share.
By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share buy-back programme by repurchasing 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|29.11.2023
|9,142
|173.3216
|1,584,506.07
|30.11.2023
|17,258
|172.8075
|2,982,311.84
|01.12.2023
|16,902
|172.7308
|2,919,495.98
|04.12.2023
|16,902
|174.1486
|2,943,459.64
|Previously disclosed buys under the programme (accumulated)
|139,796
|169.45
|23,687,725.80
|Accumulated under the buy-back programme
|200,000
|170.59
|34,117,499.32
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 443,604 of own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Borregaard’s share capital.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Ausblick: Borregaard ASA stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Borregaard ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Borregaard ASA
|14,78
|1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schwächer -- ATX stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der Dow präsentiert sich im Montagshandel in Rot. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kommt nicht vom Fleck. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.