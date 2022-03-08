Borsheims Partners with Rachel Balkovec to Create an Empowerment Collection for Young Women to Celebrate International Women’s Day

OMAHA, Neb., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borsheims, one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores, is partnering with Rachel Balkovec as a brand ambassador. This partnership demonstrates Borsheims' dedication to using their platform to encourage women to break boundaries in pursuit of their highest dreams. Originally from Omaha, Balkovec is the manager of the New York Yankees minor league team, the Tampa Tarpons, and the first woman hired as a manager in affiliated professional baseball.

"Borsheims is a leader in the jewelry industry with women at our helm. We're thrilled to partner with another female leader with local roots to showcase how confidence and determination in young ladies' lives can help accomplish their goals," said Andy Brabec, Director of Marketing and Ecommerce for Borsheims. "We are launching "The Rachel Balkovec Collection" in conjunction with Rachel, to not only share her path of success, but to encourage young girls and women to stay focused on their goals and trailblaze their future."

"The Rachel Balkovec Collection at Borsheims" includes a custom series of delicate bar necklaces engraved with powerful messages on the front including Confident, Empowered, Take Risks, Fearless and Not Done Yet - and Rachel's signature on the back. The necklaces sell in a variety of metals and range in price from $50 to $380. In addition, Borsheims will amplify the partnership with a social media partnership, video content and a future in-store appearance.

"It is a genuine honor to announce my partnership with Borsheims, an iconic brand I have admired since I was a young girl," said Rachel Balkovec. "We want to use this partnership as a platform to not just encourage young women to have a seat at the table, but rather to break barriers and be at the head of the table. "The Rachel Balkovec Collection at Borsheims" provides a daily reminder to have strength, confidence and goals, no matter the obstacles."

Borsheims will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of "The Rachel Balkovec Collection" to Omaha's Women's Center for Advancement (WCA) in conjunction with this partnership. Borsheims's philosophy on philanthropy is a large part of the company and this is incredibly important to Rachel and Borsheims CEO Karen Goracke.

"Giving back to our community is at our core and this partnership will contribute to opportunities and education to ensure women in Omaha grow strong and push through barriers," said CEO Karen Goracke.

The Collection will launch on International Women's Day on March 8, 2022 at Borsheims and https://www.borsheims.com/rachel-balkovec.

ABOUT BORSHEIMS

Borsheims is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning all 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for more than 150 years. Offering their customers coveted jewelry designers, top watch brands, an unmatched engagement/bridal experience and renowned signature service, Borsheims is privileged to play a small role in their customers' greatest stories.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borsheims-partners-with-rachel-balkovec-to-create-an-empowerment-collection-for-young-women-to-celebrate-international-womens-day-301497384.html

SOURCE Borsheims