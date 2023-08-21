|
Borussia Dortmund Reports FY Net Profit; Consolidated Revenue Up 18.9%
(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA reported consolidated net profit of 9.6 million euros in fiscal year 2022/2023 compared to a loss of 31.9 million euros, last year. The company said the lifting of restrictions affecting its business model that had been imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an improvement in consolidated total operating proceeds by 12.8% to 515.4 million euros. Consolidated revenue was 418.2 million euros compared to 351.6 million euros, last year.
The company noted that, in light of the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and the earnings situation, it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the AGM.
