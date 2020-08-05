BOSAGORA donates to Chinese Red Cross for Flood Victims in Wuhan

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Jia You Campaign' initiated by public blockchain platform 'BOSAGORA' from July 20th to 27th to support Chinese flood victims in Wuhan is touching the hearts of people around the world.

The BOSAGORA project raised total of RMB 18,300 through its 'Jia You campaign' which aimed to help the over 40 million flood victims affected by the recent record-breaking flood. This is significant not just because of the amount of money raised but rather the fact that it was a voluntary act of kindness by the BOSAGORA community. Besides this, community members from around the world shared heartwarming messages showing "Jia You" which means "Cheer up" in Chinese online to express support and solidarity.

The money from the fundraising campaign for the BOSAGORA project was delivered to the Chinese Red Cross through a Chinese affiliate of Hyundai LCD who collaborated with BOSAGORA during this campaign. The campaign participants were a diverse group of individuals that truly was a manifestation of the projects motto of "Make a better world". In addition, BOSAGORA plans to utilize its blockchain technology in realizing the UN-designated SDG(Sustainable Development Goals).

As part of its effort, BOSAGORA gave a lecture about 'Digital Democracy' upon invitation by the Geneva municipal government of Switzerland with its close business partner KoSAC last November. It further solidified its standing as a blockchain for public good by holding a function under the theme of 'Blockchain and Commons' upon request by a visiting collective of policymakers and professors from Barcelona, Spain and Montreal, Canada. It is also spearheading the movement of developing sound blockchain technology that contributes to society as the first Korean signatory of the 'Blockchain Bill of Right (Presidio Principles)' declared by the World Economic Forum last May.

It is not the first time that BOSAGORA has taken part in activities related to supporting social good. Last July, they received the UN Solidarity Action Award in recognition of their 'Project Care Campaign' with the help of their community members last May. Upon noticing that medical staff at the front line of the fight with COVID 19 were suffering from extreme stress and skin damage due to prolonged wearing of protective gear. BOSAGORA and its community members delivered 100 care packages consisting of useful skincare and wellbeing products for medical staff in hopes of helping them cope with their increased workload due to COVID 19. Each package contained a cheer up message from BOSAGORA community members. These packages garnered a large volume of positive responses from medical staff that took part in the event.

Inhwan Kim, president of BOSAGORA, stated "I hope this campaign from BOSAGORA provides consolation to the Chinese people devastated by the flood" and added "Technology should be used for humanity. We promise to make sure the technology behind BOSAGORA is used to benefit society as a whole".

BOSAGORA Medium link : https://medium.com/bosagora/bosagora-donates-to-chinese-red-cross-for-flood-victims-5e1bca9dcfdd

