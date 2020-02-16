BOSIDENG shines at London Fashion Week: leads global support for China

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A first show at London Fashion Week for Chinese down jacket brand BOSIDENG turned into a dramatic statement of support for China. "GO CHINA!" was the message supported by friends of China from all over the world attending the event, prompting huge interest from global media and coverage on the internet and social media.

BOSIDENG was making its debut on the official schedule of London Fashion Week this season - an historic moment for a major Chinese fashion brand. Following concern about the coronavirus in China, many Chinese designers and media had pulled out of the fashion circuit this season, with foreign media reporting that "the Chinese are absent from the 2020 international fashion weeks". However, in a positive demonstration of confidence in the strength and Chinese fashion and the resilience of the Chinese people, BOSIDENG led its foreign friends in cheering for China during this time of hardship.

As one of the four major international fashion weeks, London Fashion Week is best known for its innovative and avant-garde spirit. It attracts international brands and designers, making it an indispensable platform for creative energy. The appearance of a Chinese brand was one of the biggest talking points of this season's London Fashion Week.

The BOSIDENG show was full of references to China. Models in the new season's down jackets had Chinese flag stickers on their faces. High-impact colours such as fruit green, neon yellow and Van Gogh blue were boldly used as well as fashion touches such as reflective digital camouflage and dazzle colours. This spectacular fusion of fashion creativity and technical craftsmanship has set the pace for modern Chinese fashion.

The show closed in an upbeat defiant mood, with 54 models in red down jackets joining the designer for the finale. An international mix of guests chanted "Go China!" in Chinese and English, expressing their support both for China and for Chinese brands.

After the show, guests from home and abroad queued up to offer their support and best wishes to China. One member of the audience, from the UK, said, "This is the most special fashion week I've ever attended. Go China!" Another overseas Chinese visitor said, "I'm so proud to see our national flag at London Fashion Week. Go China!".

Multiple leading media reported how BOSIDENG's London Fashion Week statement has inspired global support for China at this challenging time.

A name with a 43-year focus on down jackets, BOSIDENG made an important statement at London Fashion Week, bringing the qualities of its brand to a global audience. Besides its excellent product quality and design, BOSIDENG has underlined its self-confidence on the international stage. In recent years, under an overall strategy of "focusing on the main channel and focusing on the main brand", BOSIDENG has received a warm welcome from young people, achieving impressive growth for two consecutive years. BOSIDENG represents the potential of Chinese fashion to thrive in the face of global competition. In China, as the whole country - in particular Wuhan - was facing significant challenges in the cold-weather season, BOSIDENG has donated 150,000 down jackets worth 300 million yuan to support front-line workers and those in need. On the international stage, this great down jacket brand has once again inspired a global message of positive energy for China. And, thanks to BOSIDENG, China has not been absent from London Fashion Week.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosideng-shines-at-london-fashion-week-leads-global-support-for-china-301005755.html

SOURCE BOSIDENG