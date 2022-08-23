Boston-based Mable partnering with convenience store chain Alltown Fresh® to bring locally sourced food to people on the go

New partnership brings healthy options to convenience stores across the Northeast

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mable, an online wholesale platform for grocery, is announcing a partnership with Alltown Fresh® to provide wholesale distribution of local specialty foods to Alltown Fresh's® store locations. Alltown Fresh® supports communities by sourcing products from local farms, bakeries and vendors. Mable's offering of 3,000+ local, emerging brands makes it easy for Alltown Fresh® to support their communities and manage wholesale buying from local artisanal vendors in a single platform.

Alltown Fresh® located at 28 Harvard Road in Ayer, MA bringing made-to-order food and a marketplace stocked with locally sourced products through Mable to the Ayer community

"We are really excited about this partnership!" said Joshua Smith, VP at Alltown Fresh®. "Mable is such an amazing innovation giving small manufacturers access to broader distribution. Mable will help support Alltown Fresh's® mission to get behind and promote local and regional products and enable us to deliver new tastes and experiences to our guests."

Solving Procurement for Category Managers

Category Managers at Alltown Fresh® source new products through Mable's app and online interface, and through recommendations from Mable's in-house wholesale experts. They also benefit from Mable's streamlined invoicing process and mobile reordering technology, saving time and money. Mable's innovative drop-shipping model allows brands to ship inventory directly to all 12 Alltown Fresh® locations, allowing for greater flexibility for both buyers and brands.

Increasing Access to Better-For-You Foods

Brands join Mable for the opportunity to reach new customers in stores and placement in Alltown Fresh® is an exciting opportunity to serve customers seeking healthy, fresh food in a convenience format.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sell Dak Bars at the Alltown Fresh® locations!" said Susie Smith, Owner & Operator of Dak Bar . "Being located on their shelves will allow my brand to receive greater visibility throughout the Northeast and will be a huge help in building my brand."

The Alltown Fresh® & Mable partnership revolutionizes the consumer convenience store experience by prioritizing local, healthier brands over traditional CPG brands that have historically dominated the space.

"We're thrilled to see Alltown Fresh® creating a path for customers to interact with local, emerging & better-for-you products in their day to day lives. Convenience store formats have lagged consumer demand for locally sourced, healthy foods. When we make it easy for customers to support local and emerging businesses, the entire supply chain wins." Arik Keller, CEO & Founder, Mable

About Mable:

Mable is an online wholesale platform that's redefining distribution for retailers and emerging brands. Founded by a grocer, Mable gives retailers a flexible, easy way to buy direct, support a diverse group of brands, and put better-for-you brands on shelves. Learn more at meetmable.com .

About Alltown Fresh®:

Alltown Fresh® elevates the everyday for everyone on the go. Founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience, Alltown Fresh® is a new kind of chef-driven convenience market featuring locally sourced goods and ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches, and much more. Learn more at Alltownfresh.com .

