Boston Business Journal names BlueSnap a Middle Market Leader

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform committed to helping B2B and B2C businesses accept and optimize digital payments around the world, has been named one of the Boston Business Journal's Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts.

The list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across all industries, from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company's total revenue.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a leader in the middle market, and I credit our unique expertise in global payments as a major driver of company growth in the last year," said CEO Ralph Dangelmaier. "As more middle market businesses move to digitize payment experiences, they have access to previously untapped customer markets. Technology stacks must be able to scale with them. At BlueSnap, we are committed to helping businesses around the world increase revenue and reduce costs so they can seize the new opportunities in the growing global economy."

The program also includes awards for the Middle Market Deal of the Year; Innovator of the Year and Executive of the Year. The company's rank was unveiled during the BBJ's 2022 Middle Market Leader Awards luncheon event on March 16th at the Boston Park Plaza and in a special publication on March 18th.

"We are pleased to once again honor these middle-market companies for their growth in the past few years," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "These companies have shown durability and innovation in continuing to grow their businesses even during the challenges of the pandemic."

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our All-In-One Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-business-journal-names-bluesnap-a-middle-market-leader-301507568.html

SOURCE BlueSnap