Boston Children's Museum Announces Upcoming Reopening Plans

BOSTON, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum will reopen after being closed since March 13, initially welcoming back members for a member only weekend July 17, 18, and 19 and all others beginning Wednesday, July 22.

The Museum will be open Wednesday-Sunday in two time slots 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:00-4:30pm with limited capacity and only by advance ticketing. Museum staff and any visitors age 2 and over will be required to wear masks that cover their mouths and noses. For full information on what to expect, parents and caregivers should visit the Museum's website.

"It has been a long few months, and the Museum has been quiet without the joyful voices of kids and families," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "We are so grateful to reopen our doors and welcome them back. We can't wait to see them at the Museum."

There are new practices in place to enhance health and safety, including significantly limiting capacity, reducing touchpoints, enhanced cleaning, and implementing timed ticketing.



To manage visitor capacity, admission is only by advance registration and ticketing. Every visitor—including members—is required to reserve an advance ticket online at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ticketing

All loose parts and manipulatives in each exhibit area will be removed and replaced with a fresh set at the beginning of each session and throughout the day as needed. Loose parts (like golf balls) will be regularly restocked to keep a clean supply. After use, used parts bins will be available.

Sanitizing wipes will be available throughout the Museum.

There will be hand sanitizer throughout the Museum. It is also recommended that visitors bring their own to supplement and are encouraged to clean hands often.

The Museum will conduct a deep cleaning between the two (2) ticketed time slots. During this time Museum facilities, janitorial staff members and front-line staff will work together to get the Museum ready.

All high touch areas such as tabletops, countertops, buttons, magnet walls, benches, seats, handrails, elevator buttons, trash cans, doorknobs, light switches, and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected, and a fresh set of loose parts will be laid out for visitors.

High traffic exhibits and public spaces will receive an electrostatic cleaning.

Consistent with existing practices, the Museum will conduct a similar deep cleaning at the end of each day.

The Museum is actively monitoring evolving city and state guidelines and striving to exceed those recommendations. These steps will ensure that families can return to the Museum knowing that the priority is that everyone has a safe experience at Boston Children's Museum.

The Museum will continue to offer its extensive online play and learning activities that it has been providing to families since March. These resources can be found at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/learning-resources

