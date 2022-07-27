Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 00:00:00

Boston Hemp Inc. announces the release of three new strains of hemp flower

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of new strains of hemp to its already popular line of products. Boston Hemp Inc. has added Purple Urkle, Sour Dog and Gogi OG to its line-up of available hemp flower. The new strains are available as smalls. Smalls are from the same harvest as larger buds but are smaller in size. There is no difference in the levels of CBD that can be found in this smaller sized bud of these new strains. The new strains are available to be infused with additional cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC, HHC or THC-O.

Boston Hemp Inc.'s new flower, Gogi OG.

Purple Urkle is a rich and robust hemp strain filled with earthy notes. Sour Dog has sour notes and a fruity flavor profile. Gogi OG is not only fruity, it is sweet. Each of these new strains are organically grown on hemp farms located in Vermont and are of the highest quality.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a premier retailer of fine hemp products. Their product line-up consists of flower, concentrates, edibles and vapes. Their products are available for sale at both their retail location in Hanover, Massachusetts and on-line at www.BostonHempInc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-announces-the-release-of-three-new-strains-of-hemp-flower-301593723.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Aussagen im Fokus: ATX höher -- DAX verliert leicht -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag zu. Der DAX verliert dagegen etwas an Wert. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Donnerstag mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen