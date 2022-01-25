BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Farm Bill Act was signed by President Donald J. Trump in 2018, the CBD industry has exploded with record breaking revenue. It was theorized that by 2026 the industry would grow to over 14.5 billion in sales. That's a 34% growth rate since it's legal inception in 2018.

Wholesale CBD distributors like Boston Hemp Inc. have capitalized on the opportunity by offering retail products nationwide through e-commerce as well as traditional wholesale through distribution networks throughout the convenience and smoke shop industries. Hemp has been used for centuries in the form of oils, creams, and smokeable flower. It has also been used for clothing, rope, and building materials by numerous civilizations throughout human existence. The nationwide legalization of hemp has opened the door for small businesses and large corporations alike. Boston Hemp Inc. has shipped products to every state in America and currently has stores retailing their products throughout the entire country. They are one of the largest CBD wholesalers in the United States and still expanding rapidly during a global pandemic. As the industry grows, so does the ever-increasing list of cannabinoids being extracted and studied from the hemp plant. There are more than 120 known cannabinoids within the hemp plant and Boston Hemp sells many of them online as the American public turns to natural alternatives on a daily basis. The most popular plant compounds being sold are CBD, Delta 8 THC, THC-O, HHC, CBG, CBN, and raw hemp flower. These products are available in many forms including flower, wax, hash, vape carts, tinctures, topicals, and edibles.

You can find the entire lineup for Boston Hemp's offerings on their website. Wholesale and distribution inquiries can also be submitted on the site as well.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-hemp-inc-best-wholesale-hemp-and-cbd-products-301467957.html

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.