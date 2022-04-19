Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Promotes Joshua Police to Executive Vice President of Distribution and Business Development

Life insurance carrier appoints new sales leadership to oversee workplace and individual sales and business development

CANTON, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the promotion of Joshua Police to Executive Vice President of Distribution and Business Development. In this new role, Police will oversee the company's sales divisions, including Workplace Solutions and One Company Solutions, as well as the Business Development and Sales Operations areas.

"As we continue to 'dream big' about our future, I am proud to announce the next iteration of our Distribution and Business Development Strategic Business Center under Josh Police's leadership," said Paul Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

"Since Josh joined Boston Mutual in 2008, he has demonstrated a true belief and commitment to who we are, what we do, why we do it, and with whom we want to partner to present our unique value proposition. He has demonstrated the ability to capitalize on our brand to the benefit of our policyholders, producers, and Boston Mutual, and I am excited about the impact he will have on the company's sales success and distribution profile in the years ahead."

In this role, Police will be responsible for overall company sales with the Workplace Solutions and One Company Distribution channels; specifically, to capitalize on the company's long-standing presence in the worksite markets with its value proposition, competitive product portfolio, and well-defined target markets. In New England, the One Company Distribution channel is piloting a customer-focused approach to Individual, Small Business, and Workplace Solutions channels with very promising results to-date. The Business Development team will continue to measure and manage the success of Boston Mutual's existing channels, while looking for new product, market, and distribution opportunities. Finally, the Sales Operations team will remain focused on an enhanced customer experience for the company's producers and policyholders throughout the sales process.

Police began his career at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company in 2008 as a Group Territory Manager. Since that time, he has served as Director of Sales, Regional Sales Vice President of Workplace Solutions, Vice President of Market Strategies, and Executive Vice President, Business Development and One Company Solutions Distribution (New England). Prior to Boston Mutual Life, Police was most recently at Sun Life Financial, where he served as Regional Vice President and Sales Team Leader. He holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a master's degree from Northeastern University.

"I am eager for the opportunities with this new position and to continue working with our teams, producer, and enrollment firm partners to help provide insurance solutions and drive sales success," said Josh Police, Executive Vice President of Distribution and Business Development, at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

