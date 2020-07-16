|
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Results of AGM Voting
Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN
VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of unitholders held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Richmond, British Columbia.
Marc Guay, David L. Merrell and Paulina Hiebert were re-elected to the Board of Trustees of the Fund for the ensuing year. Marc Guay will continue in the role of Chair of the Fund.
A total of 6,082,342 units and other securities with voting entitlements for the Fund (together, the "Voting Units") were represented at the meeting, being 24.55% of the Fund's issued and outstanding Voting Units. Detailed results of the ballot votes are provided below:
Proposal
Votes For
Votes For %
Votes Withheld
Votes Withheld
Election of Marc Guay as Trustee
5,932,554
98.31%
101,990
1.69%
Election of David L. Merrell as Trustee
5,931,022
98.28%
103,522
1.72%
Election of Paulina Hiebert as Trustee
5,931,444
98.29%
103,100
1.71%
At the meeting, by a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Fund for the ensuing year and the Trustees of the Fund were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.
