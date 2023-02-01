|
01.02.2023 00:35:31
Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $121.79 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $184.54 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $789.82 million from $731.06 million last year.
Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $121.79 Mln. vs. $184.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $789.82 Mln vs. $731.06 Mln last year.
