01.02.2023 00:35:31

Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $121.79 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $184.54 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $789.82 million from $731.06 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $121.79 Mln. vs. $184.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $789.82 Mln vs. $731.06 Mln last year.

