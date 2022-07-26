Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Boston Properties Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $5.40 to $5.45 per share and FFO per share of $7.48 to $7.53 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.32 to $5.42 per share and FFO per share of $7.40 to $7.50 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.31 per share for the full year 2022.

