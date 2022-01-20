BOSTON PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH SENSEWARE TO ENHANCE INDOOR AIR QUALITY MONITORING AND PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseware today announced that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, has selected Senseware's technology solution to implement real-time indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring across BXP's portfolio as part of its healthy building strategy.

Senseware's air quality monitoring technology is the latest addition to BXP's healthy building initiatives.

"As a leader in sustainable and healthy property development and operations, we are pleased to be adding real-time indoor air monitoring to our portfolio," said Doug Linde, President, BXP. "Our data-driven approach to operations, including IAQ management, will be informed by real-time, objective measurement to assure that our buildings are providing optimal conditions for our clients and employees."

Air quality monitoring technology is the latest addition to BXP's healthy building initiatives, which have been focused on IAQ management, increased ventilation, filtration, testing, and monitoring. With Senseware, BXP will add sensor data collection points in the building supply and return air ducts. Real-time air quality measurements from duct-mounted sensors, including carbon dioxide and fine particulate matter, will enable BXP to monitor the effectiveness of ventilation and filtration systems.

"The science is clear that better indoor air quality mitigates infectious disease transmission, improves cognitive performance, and contributes to the wellness of building occupants," said Ben Myers, Vice President, Sustainability, BXP. "The added capability of real-time indoor air quality monitoring from Senseware is an extension of our commitment to the integration of healthy building best practices and technologies that support operational excellence."

BXP continues to be recognized for its leadership in healthy buildings and overall ESG including as a 2020 Best in Building Health awardee by The Center for Active Design. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BXP completed Fitwel Viral Response Module enterprise and asset-level certification at all actively managed office properties. BXP has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, ranking first in its industry and 31st overall in the 2022 list.

Senseware is a customizable Internet of Things (IoT) platform that provides real-time assurance into areas impacted by ESG, including indoor air quality, energy efficiency, environmental monitoring, and HVAC digitization. BXP selected Senseware's IoT platform after a thorough request for proposal (RFP) process. Senseware's modular hardware and software architecture has been tailored to BXP's IAQ monitoring needs providing an adaptive and dynamic solution.

"We're proud to be part of BXP's vision of improving health and wellness, while achieving carbon-neutral operations. With our future-proof IoT platform we're confident BXP will be well equipped to meet their objectives for this important initiative." said Serene Almomen, CEO of Senseware.



About Boston Properties:

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, the Company's portfolio totals 52.5 million square feet and 202 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit www.bxp.com or follow on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Senseware:

Senseware is a first of its kind sensor-based technology platform with 42 patents. It provides real-time assurance to the entire built environment stakeholders. Building owners, engineers, and facilities managers gain visibility into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Since no two buildings are the same, the Senseware platform is fully customizable. Get assurance today through real-time data and into the future with the flexibility to monitor more. For more information visit: www.senseware.co or follow on LinkedIn

