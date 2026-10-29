Boston Scientific: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced that a recent cyber incident and headwinds in key product lines will flatten sales and earnings growth through 2027. For long-term investors, this cyclical trough tests whether operational discipline and research investments can restore compounding growth. Three takeaways from the call explain where the business stands and what lies ahead.

An eight-day network outage slowed shipments, while share erosion in electrophysiology -- medical devices treating heart rhythm disorders -- and left atrial appendage closure procedures created broader top-line drag. Management expects these combined headwinds to cap sales and profit growth through next year.

To offset margin compression from shifting product mix and pricing pressure in China, leadership is overhauling supply chains and administrative functions. The cost-cutting initiative aims to streamline corporate layers without sacrificing essential research funding.

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