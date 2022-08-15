Boston Scientific Acquires Obsidio For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Monday the acquisition of privately-held company Obsidio, Inc. that has developed the Gel Embolic Material (GEM) technology used for embolization of blood vessels in the peripheral vasculature.

The transaction is expected to be immaterial to Boston Scientific's GAAP and adjusted earnings per share in 2022. Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the GEM technology is a semi-solid, proprietary material packaged in a ready-to-use form, thus reducing the preparation time required for many embolization procedures.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com