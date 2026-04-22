Boston Scientific Aktie

Boston Scientific für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077

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22.04.2026 12:34:33

Boston Scientific Corp Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.34 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $5.20 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.34 Bln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $5.20 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.82 To $ 0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5.5 % To 7.5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.34 To $ 3.41 Full year revenue guidance: 7.0 % To 8.5 %

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