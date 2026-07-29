Boston Scientific Corp Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $907 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.275 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $5.442 billion from $5.061 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $907 Mln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $5.442 Bln vs. $5.061 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.80 To $ 0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3 % To 5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.28 To $ 3.32 Full year revenue guidance: 5.5 % To 6.5 %