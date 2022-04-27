Boston Scientific Corp Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $97 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $562 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $3.03 billion from $2.75 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $97 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.41 - $0.43 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $1.74 to $1.79