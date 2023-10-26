26.10.2023 12:34:31

Boston Scientific Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $505 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $732 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.53 billion from $3.17 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $505 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $1.99 to $2.02

