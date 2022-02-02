Boston Scientific Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $80 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $653 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $3.13 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.40