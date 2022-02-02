02.02.2022 12:34:23

Boston Scientific Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $80 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $653 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $3.13 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $80 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.40

