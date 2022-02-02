|
Boston Scientific Guides Q1, FY22 Below Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.94 to $1.04 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.73 to $1.79 per share on reported and organic revenue growth in a range of about 6 to 8 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue growth of 9.0 percent to $12.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the first quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.16 to $0.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.38 to $0.40 per share on reported and organic revenue growth of about 5 to 8 percent.
Analysts expect earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue growth of 9.9 percent to $3.03 billion for the quarter.
