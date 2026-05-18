Boston Scientific Invests $1.5 Bln In Exchange Of 34% Stake In MiRus

(RTTNews) - Monday, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) announced an investment of $1.5 billion in return for an approximately 34 percent equity stake in MiRus LLC.

As part of the deal, Boston Scientific also received an exclusive option to acquire novel, balloon-expandable transcatheter aortic valve made with proprietary rhenium alloy, subject to additional payments and the completion of certain milestones.

Boston Scientific may exercise the option to acquire the MiRus TAVR business by making additional aggregate cash payments totaling $3 billion, resulting in a full ownership of the business.

Notably, investment in MiRus is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share for Boston Scientific in 2026.

In the pre-market hours, BSX is trading at $53.45, up 1.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.