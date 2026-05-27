Boston Scientific Aktie

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WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077

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27.05.2026 20:15:00

Boston Scientific Is Betting $1.5 Billion on a Massive Market -- and Wall Street Is Paying Attention

It's commonplace for companies in the healthcare space to buy their way into new markets and product categories. Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), a top healthcare stock and medical device company, recently announced it was investing $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for an approximate 34% stake in the business.The investment gives Boston Scientific a foothold in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market, which Grand View Research estimates could grow from $4.5 billion in 2024 to $12.2 billion by 2033. The announcement happened a week ago, and thus far, Wall Street isn't showing any loss of love for the stock. Of 36 analysts polled by CNN Business, 92% have rated Boston Scientific a buy.Here's more about Boston Scientific's investment, and what it could mean for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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