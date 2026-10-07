Boston Scientific Names Fitzgerald Executive Vice President & COO In New Operating Restructure

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), a medical technology company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Joseph M. Fitzgerald as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2027.

Fitzgerald will oversee the company's global operations, business units and regions.

Fitzgerald currently serves as Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiovascular, where Boston Scientific said he has strengthened the company's portfolio through innovation, strategic investments and commercial execution.

Alongside his appointment, Boston Scientific will establish three reportable segments from January 1 - Interventional Therapies, Rhythm Solutions and MedSurg.

The company said the new structure is intended to support faster decision-making and more focused allocation of investments as its portfolio expands.

Interventional Therapies will include Interventional Cardiology, Vascular Therapies and Interventional Oncology & Embolization, including the Penumbra business following the expected acquisition closing. Rhythm Solutions will include Electrophysiology, WATCHMAN and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Diagnostics, while MedSurg will cover Endoscopy, Urology and Neuromodulation.

Lance Bates will lead Interventional Therapies, Nick Spadea-Anello will head Rhythm Solutions, and Stephen Morse will oversee MedSurg and Asia Pacific, with all three reporting to Fitzgerald.

Boston Scientific said the new operating model is designed to create greater capacity to focus on long-term growth priorities while enabling its businesses to move faster and remain close to customers and patients.

Boston Scientific portfolio includes developing devices and therapies for cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological, and urological conditions.

BSX closed Tuesday at $42.19, down 0.50%.