|
31.01.2024 12:55:43
Boston Scientific Q4 Results Top View; Sees Q1 Adj. EPS In Line Or Below Market; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), while reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings and revenues, above market estimates, on Wednesday issued earnings and sales growth outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2024. The first-quarter adjusted earnings are expected to be in line or below market estimates.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Boston Scientific shares were gaining more than 4 percent to trade at $64.10.
For the first quarter, the company estimates earnings per share in a range of $0.29 to $0.31 and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.50 to $0.52.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company projects net sales growth to be in a range of approximately 7.5 to 9.5 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 7 to 9 percent on an organic basis.
Further, for fiscal 2024, the company estimates earnings per share in a range of $1.38 to $1.42 and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.23 to $2.27.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.24 per share.
Net sales growth for the full year 2024 would be in a range of around 8.5 to 9.5 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 8 to 9 percent on an organic basis.
In its fourth quarter, Boston Scientific's bottom line totaled $504 million, or $0.34 per share, compared with $126 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $817 million or $0.55 per share for the period, compared to $642 million or $0.45 per share last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $3.73 billion from $3.24 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.59 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boston Scientific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boston Scientific Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boston Scientific Corp.
|59,06
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.