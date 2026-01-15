Boston Scientific To Buy Penumbra In $14.5 Bln Cash And Stock Deal; Penumbra Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Medical technology major Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Thursday announced its agreement to acquire Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) in a cash and stock transaction with enterprise value of around $14.5 billion.

Penumbra further said it expects significantly higher revenues in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.

In pre-market activity, Boston Scientific shares were losing around 4% to trade at $89.99, while Penumbra shares were gaining around 13 percent to trade at $354.00.

Under the deal, Penumbra shareholders will get $374 per share based on the volume weighted average price of Boston Scientific stock over the last 10 trading days, as of January 13. The shareholders have the right to elect to receive $374 in cash or 3.8721 shares of Boston Scientific stock, subject to proration.

The total consideration will be paid approximately 73% in cash and approximately 27% in shares.

The companies expect the deal to be completed in 2026, subject to receipt of Penumbra's stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to be $0.06-0.08 dilutive to adjusted earnings per share for Boston Scientific in the first full year following the deal closure. Further, it will be neutral to slightly accretive in the second year and more accretive thereafter.

The acquisition is expected to expand Boston Scientific's cardiovascular portfolio and further address increasing prevalence of vascular diseases.

Penumbra offers innovative mechanical thrombectomy products for use in peripheral vascular procedures to remove blood clots causing blockages in arterial, venous and pulmonary vessels. These include the Lightning Bolt and Lightning Flash computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy or CAVT systems.

Penumbra expects to deliver around 21.4% - 22.0% year-over-year growth in fourth- quarter revenues and around 17.3% - 17.5% increase in fiscal 2025 revenues.

Boston Scientific expects to finance the consideration's around $11 billion cash portion with a combination of cash on hand and new debt.