Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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01.08.2026 14:23:00
Both Berkshire Hathaway and Micron Stocks Look Cheap on the Surface. But I Like 1 Better Than the Other.
Here's an odd pairing the market is serving up right now. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), the sprawling conglomerate, trades at about 15 times its earnings over the past year while sitting near its 52-week high. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), the memory chipmaker, trades at about 20 times -- even though its stock has lost more than a third of its value from its peak and its earnings are exploding. Both valuations are below the overall market's valuation.On the surface, the market is offering a good entry point into both stocks. But their underlying stories couldn't be more different.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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