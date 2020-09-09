Botkeeper Announces "Botkeeper For Dummies" Book to Drive Scale and Innovation in the Accounting Industry

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper, a trailblazer and leading provider of human-assisted AI bookkeeping solutions for CPAs, today announced the upcoming release of Botkeeper For Dummies , an educational best-practices guide for CPAs and Bookkeeping teams to successfully automate the back-office bookkeeping processes, transform their firms through automation, and differentiate in the accounting landscape. Additionally, the book provides actionable insights for using Botkeeper for better capacity, agility, and continuity at scale. Register for the official book launch and reserve your complimentary copy here !

The Botkeeper For Dummies book is jam packed with quality resources, having been co-authored by a heavy-hitting lineup of contributors including:

Industry expert and CPA Jody Padar, VP of Strategy at Botkeeper, and author of the Radical CPA book series

Byron Patrick , accounting industry leader, CPA & VP of Growth & Success at Botkeeper

, accounting industry leader, CPA & VP of Growth & Success at Botkeeper Chris Mahl , experienced executive with multiple IPOs and the President & CRO at Botkeeper

, experienced executive with multiple IPOs and the President & CRO at Botkeeper Enrico Palmerino , serial entrepreneur, accounting industry innovator, and the CEO and Founder at Botkeeper.

The book will hit the "virtual shelves" on 9/16, ushered in by an exciting virtual book launch event , where the authors will be joined by industry specialists for an interactive panel and launch party. Panelists include:

Jim Bourke , CPA, CITP, CFF, CGMA, Partner, Withum

, CPA, CITP, CFF, CGMA, Partner, Withum Patrick M. Strausbaugh CPA - Jenkins, Magnus, Volk & Carroll

Erron Stark - Division Vice President of Channel Sales, ADP

Book launch panelist Patrick M. Strausbaugh discussed his experience with Botkeeper in saying, "Utilizing Botkeeper has allowed us to focus on providing our traditional tax, accounting and consulting services while expanding our offerings into bookkeeping services. The Botkeeper team ensures that we have reliable, accurate and timely bookkeeping in a scalable model while continuously focusing on growth."

"Many accountants wonder what makes a bot work," said Padar, "Ultimately, it's a lot of things like math, algorithms, human accountants, growth partners, great customers, and new business models. This book helps accountants understand this new technology so they can leverage bots to totally transform their firms."

After reading the book, panelist Jim Bourke, said "For all those that were previously threatened by BOTS, finally, a book that demystifies them! After reading this book you'll be asking yourself why you haven't put them to work sooner!"

Accounting professionals are constantly in crisis-management mode as they overcome barriers put in place by bookkeeper turnover, inaccurate data, and disparate infrastructure. Botkeeper allows them to proactively automate the most time-consuming and labor-intensive areas of bookkeeping to better focus on firm objectives, like growth, advisory, and expansion. It streamlines client playbooks and continuity so teams can accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. By leveraging Botkeeper to automate the bookkeeping, teams can pull away from the "hamster wheel" of data entry and ultimately use the bookkeeping data to help their clients make meaningful business decisions, delivering an innovative client experience.

"Occasionally, a firm focuses in a way that can and does transform an industry," said Mahl,"In a way that is an ally to that industry. Starting 5 years ago we knew we were aiming to do that and over that last 24 months, we have been uncovering the way to make that happen for 'pre-accounting'. It occurred to us that we needed to provide and evolve the 'how to' based on our unique technology and services in a way that will allow firms and the industry to embrace that ... and thus, the idea to write the book was born."

Botkeeper For Dummies covers some particularly "hot" topics circulating in the accounting space, such as:

A practical explanation of what machine learning (ML) actually does and does not do.

Insights into actionable techniques for incorporating automation for accounting teams and CPA firms of all sizes and specialties.

An overview of how Botkeeper helps CPAs and bookkeeping teams.

Best practices and real-world use cases describing how Botkeeper streamlines the connection, data fetching, and categorization of operational data from banks, credit cards, third-party applications, and more.

Real-world case studies from Botkeeper customers using the Accounting Partner Platform across CPA firms and accounting teams.

Practical advice for an organization to easily and quickly apply Botkeeper for drastically improved bookkeeping experiences.

And more!

"Implementing a successful Automation and Artificial Intelligence solution into an existing accounting organization is a transformational initiative that deserves more than a simple webinar to educate anyone beginning the journey," said author Patrick. "In an effort to answer the questions many people don't know to ask, we wrote Botkeeper For Dummies to be the go-to resource for anyone even mildly curious about realizing the benefits of technology that Botkeeper delivers."

" Botkeeper for Dummies provides what we felt was a missing ingredient in the Accounting Industry's AI journey and evolution," said Palmerino, "Providing a step by step guide for firms to move from acceptance and adoption into practice and execution. Ensuring the necessary foundation of people, processes, and structures are in place for firms to flourish when incorporating an AI platform, like Botkeeper, into their practice."

With a focus on elevating accounting firms and their clients to new heights through more effective and efficient levels of scale, Botkeeper's commitment to transforming the accounting industry through automation and "Botkeeping methodology" has made for an especially exciting year in the accounting space. The launch of the Botkeeper For Dummies book follows Botkeeper's recent announcement of a COVID-era Series-B round of $25 million, their induction into the Financial Data Exchange, and their SOC 2 Type 1 audit., and inclusion on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with a three-year revenue growth of 560 percent.

In addition, Botkeeper continues to add to their all-star lineup of executive leaders with their latest additions to the team: John Barnes, based in Leesburg, VA, joined Botkeeper on August 3rd as Chief Product Officer to lead Botkeeper's product strategy and roadmap. Prior to Botkeeper he had a very esteemed career managing and leading product for companies like Freddie Mac, Bloomberg, and most recently serving as the VP of Software Platform Strategy & Product Management at Wolters Kluwer. Also joining the Botkeeper team is Ed Shaughnessy, based in Los Angeles, CA, who joined Botkeeper on August 24th as Chief Financial Officer to lead Botkeeper's finance and compliance strategy. Prior to Botkeeper, Shaughnessy was CFO of MomentFeed and LogicMonitor where he built world-class finance operations and teams to define and drive the businesses to high growth and profitability. LogicMonitor was ultimately acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2018. He also spent more than a decade at Intel Corporation primarily stationed on the Intel Capital Mergers & Acquisitions team, and was a political aide to the US Senate.

Botkeeper is a scalable, flexible, and easy-to-use platform solution that provides CPA teams the ability to spend more time on client services, transforming and accelerating their firm — and less time operating it. Click HERE to register for the official book launch and reserve your complimentary copy of Botkeeper For Dummies !

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support, as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients while getting spotless financials at tax time—and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for accounting firms and business owners alike. For more information about Botkeeper, visit www.botkeeper.com.

