Botkeeper ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000, for the second year in a row, with three-year revenue growth of 213 percent

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced Botkeeper is on its annual Inc. 5000 list. As the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

Botkeeper was built to revolutionize the accounting industry.

"Botkeeper is honored and excited to have made the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list again this year," said Enrico Palmerino, CEO at Botkeeper. "Botkeeper was built to revolutionize the accounting industry and be a niche bookkeeping experience for firms. Our team is dedicated to doing what's right for the client and putting them first. We see amazing opportunities for growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient. Among the 5,000, the average three-year median growth rate was 230 percent, total revenue reached $3.72 million, with 695 newly founded recipients and 2,915 repeat honorees. Together, those companies added more than 1.1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Scott continues, "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The Botkeeper Operating System (BOS) gives your CAS or bookkeeping practice an unparalleled workflow management system that uses best practices we've refined over several years. Accounting firms can grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and improve overhead costs using the BOS full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solution. With BOS you have the ultimate tool to efficiently manage your bookkeeping client base. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

33 Arch Street, 17th Floor

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botkeeper-ranks-on-the-2022-inc-5000-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-213-percent-301608139.html

SOURCE Botkeeper