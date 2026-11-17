Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has returned to profitability after more than doubling its rough diamond sales volumes this year, offering signs of improvement in a market battered by weak demand and falling prices.

ODC sold 8.11 million carats since January, generating $645.2 million in revenue, chairman Yoram Dvash said in a statement. The results mark a sharp improvement from 2025, when the company recorded $457 million in revenue, according to government statistics.

The turnaround follows an improved outlook at Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC), which raised this week its 2026 revenue forecast following the sale of two exceptionally large rough diamonds recovered from its Karowe mine in Botswana.

The developments offer some encouragement for the country’s diamond industry, although rough prices remain under pressure from oversupply, subdued consumer demand and growing competition from lab-grown gemstones. The market downturn began in mid-2023.

Sales momentum

ODC generated $147.2 million from spot auctions involving about 1.85 million carats. These one-off sales, priced according to market conditions, contributed to the company’s improved performance alongside an increase in buyer participation.

The stronger sales suggest renewed interest in natural diamonds, although higher volumes do not necessarily indicate a sustained recovery in rough diamond prices.

ODC markets 30% of production from Debswana, the diamond mining joint venture owned equally by the Botswana government and De Beers, under a sales agreement with the diamond giant.

Ownership ambitions

Botswana is also seeking greater influence over the global diamond industry as Anglo American (LON: AAL) moves to sell its 85% stake in De Beers.

The government plans to double its ownership in De Beers to 30% under the proposed transaction, which would transfer Anglo American’s controlling interest to a consortium of investors and countries.

The planned investment could strengthen Botswana’s role in diamond marketing and strategic decisions at a time when producers face pressure to restore profitability and compete with lower-priced synthetic alternatives.

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