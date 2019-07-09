Bottle Rocket Continues to Reach for More with its Latest Senior Executive Addition, Design Industry Leader Debra Gelman

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a Connected Lifestyle specialist, announced today the addition of Debra Gelman to its executive leadership team. As the new SVP of Bottle Rocket's world-class Experience Design group, Gelman will be an integral component in the company's future growth plans. She will play a critical role in expanding the company's competencies and deepening the demonstrable value Bottle Rocket provides to its clients and their customers. Gelman joins Bottle Rocket from AT&T where she served as the AVP, Design & User Experience for the last three years.

"Gelman brings a fresh perspective to our commitment to integrate design thinking and innovation into our business system, operating model, and continued cultural evolution," says Monte Masters, EVP of Solutions & Delivery. "She will work with other leaders to optimize how we serve clients, to expand our competencies, and create engaging experiences for our clients and their Connected Customers."

Gelman joins Bottle Rocket at an essential time in its history as the organization continues to evaluate and expand its pursuit of increased creativity and continuous value delivery. Bottle Rocket will continue to hone its craft in this area as it uncovers new and innovative ways to use design thinking to accelerate digital transformation efforts for its clients.

"I am inspired by the work Bottle Rocket is doing and am excited about the impact that Experience Design can have on our future as an organization," remarks Gelman. "I believe it takes both reflection and action to successfully understand, and respond to, the challenges that surround our clients and customers. I am thrilled to lead this team in the creation of meaningful experiences that sustain our brand and help us continue to set the bar in the Connected Lifestyle ecosystem."

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket has been a thought leader at the intersection of transformative technology and business innovation since our inception in 2008. Headquartered in Dallas, we provide end-to-end digital transformation services that produce undeniable value for many of the world's most successful companies. Our over 450 connected experiences continue to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers and have changed how our clients compete and win in the marketplace. With the Connected Customer at the center, we help our clients reshape their cultures and navigate the ever-changing world of digital while laying a sustainable foundation for future growth. Bottle Rocket is a strategic partner within the worldwide WPP integrated communications network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

