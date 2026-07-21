American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
|
21.07.2026 15:44:34
Bottomline Partners With American Express To Expand Digital B2B Payments
(RTTNews) - Business payments technology company Bottomline on Tuesday announced a partnership with American Express Co. (AXP) aimed at simplifying and modernizing business-to-business payments.
Under the partnership, Bottomline's payment network, Paymode has been integrated with American Express Buyer Initiated Payments (BIP) via a new feature called BIP Connect, allowing eligible customers to pay Premium ACH vendors through Paymode.
The companies said the integration will give businesses access to a broader network of authenticated and verified vendors across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, commercial real estate and higher education.
Eligible businesses can make payments through their existing American Express BIP accounts, while vendors receive funds via Premium ACH through Paymode.
"By integrating Paymode into BIP, were giving buyers access to greater control, enhanced security, and a simpler way to manage payables and receivables, while making it easier for vendors to reconcile payments and maintain visibility into their cash flow," said Craig Saks, CEO, Bottomline.
AXP shares are currently trading down 0.86% at $348.89.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
|
20.07.26
|Euro, Tesla, Nokia, Intel, American Express, Gold, Öl - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
20.07.26
|Euro, Tesla, Nokia, Intel, American Express, Gold, Öl - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
14.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert American Express-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in American Express von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)