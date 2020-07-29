Bottomline to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on August 6, 2020 through midnight on August 20, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. 877-660-6853 or International dial in: 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13706654. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx . Following the call, a replay will be available on the website.