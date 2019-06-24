Boucher Volkswagen Franklin Offering Specials on New Volkswagen Sedans

FRANKLIN, Wis., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City living demands a lot out of the residents that call it home, most notably long commutes and drives that generally need to be taken slow. It's because of this that sedans are so popular in the Milwaukee area – they offer much better fuel economy than their competitors, as well as tech innovation that's needed to keep drivers connected to their professional and personal lives. The Volkswagen Jetta and Passat are two top choices in both aspects, and shoppers can purchase them with great specials attached throughout June at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S trim is available today at the dealership, with lease specials ranging as low as $219 per month (for 39 months) based on a final selling price of $18,987. No money is required up front, although consumers should expect to pay tax, title, license and service fees.

Those looking for a bit larger sedan should give the 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition a glance, also available at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin. Eligible consumers can drive it off the lot for a monthly price of $309 for 39 months, again with no money down.

Customers should be advised, however, that the above price offers are only valid until July 1, and all applicable fees can be financed through Volkswagen Credit. Prospective shoppers are also encouraged to apply for credit approval on the dealership's website to help expedite the buying process.

Members of the public who would like to schedule a test drive of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S or Passat Wolfsburg should contact Boucher Volkswagen Franklin directly by phone at 833-212-6773 or online at vwfranklin.com. The dealership is located at 6420 South 108th Street in Franklin, Wisconsin.

