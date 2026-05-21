21.05.2026 07:26:44

Bougainville Copper Appoints Sir Melchior Togolo As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bougainville Copper Ltd. (BOCOF, BOC.AX), a Papua New Guinea-based mining company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Sir Melchior Togolo as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Sir Melchior Togolo has served in the Acting CEO role since August 2025.

The company said the appointment provides greater stability and strengthens leadership continuity.

Previous CEO and Managing Director David Osikore resigned in July 2024 due to health reasons.

The company said Osikore stepped away from day-to-day management duties "as he deals with a personal health issue," though he remained on the board at the time.

Johnny Patterson Auna was appointed acting CEO in January 2025 after serving as acting CEO since July 2024. He joined the company in March 2024 as CFO and Company Secretary.

Bougainville Copper is currently trading 10.24% lesser at AUD 0.5700 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

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