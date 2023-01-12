Bourbon Capital Alliance announces historic location for the Brindiamo Penthouse in downtown Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bourbon Capital Alliance, in partnership with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, has announced the establishment of the Brindiamo Penthouse on the top floor of historic Spalding Hall in Bardstown, Kentucky, the Bourbon Capital of the World. This highly curated location was fully funded by a $150,000 donation from Nashville-based Brindiamo Group, a leading beverage alcohol industry consulting firm specializing in sourcing whiskey.

"We could not be more excited about the generous gift from the Brindiamo Group," said David Mandell, Chairman of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. "Creating such a unique space within the Kentucky Bourbon Festival offices will greatly help further our mission to promote Kentucky Bourbon and Bardstown as the Bourbon Capital of the World."

Sam Lacy, Executive Director of the Bourbon Capital Alliance, said "We are incredibly appreciative of the Brindiamo Group. The Bourbon Capital Guild will utilize the Brindiamo Penthouse for member meetings, tastings, and increased exposure to our nine partner distilleries. Also, having a purpose-built classroom for the Bourbon Capital Academy will allow us to craft an interactive bourbon education experience replete with sensory components, experiential aspects, and our Taste of Bardstown flight board with delicious bourbons from our partner distilleries."

Brindiamo Founder Jeff Hopmayer added, "We are proud to help provide the Bourbon Capital Alliance and Bardstown with a world-class facility to build on Kentucky bourbon's success around the world."

Renowned firm Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects lent their expertise in the concept and design phase.

About the Bourbon Capital Alliance

The Bourbon Capital Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Bardstown, KY. Since its inception in 2017, the organization has worked to build additional bourbon experiences and events, improve the visual presence of bourbon around Bardstown/Nelson County, and build upon the legacies and pervasive culture of bourbon.

About the Brindiamo Group, LLC

Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. The leadership team is comprised of entrepreneurs and executives with over 150 years combined experience in both the public and private sectors of the spirits industry and has consulted with countless distilleries, brands, and individuals worldwide, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is shaping the future of beverage alcohol worldwide.

About the Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Bardstown, KY)

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Sept. 15-17, 2023) is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What began as a Bourbon tasting dinner has grown into a truly authentic experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from all over the world. In its 32nd year, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is one of the Commonwealth's leading cultural festivals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bourbon-capital-alliance-announces-historic-location-for-the-brindiamo-penthouse-in-downtown-bardstown-301719629.html

SOURCE Brindiamo Group