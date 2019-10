BOURBON: Press release - Update about BOURBON Corporation reorganization proceedings

Marseille, October 9, 2019,

Update about Bourbon Corporation reorganization proceedings:

Submission of a takeover offer to Court Administrators

As part of the reorganization proceedings opened since August 7, 2019 by the Marseilles Commercial Court to the benefit of BOURBON Corporation and its affiliate BOURBON Maritime, Court Administrators have received a takeover offer. This offer made by a company owned by a group of French banks, concerns assets and activities of BOURBON Corporation.

As other takeover or continuation offers could be received by the Court Administrators, BOURBON Corporation has asked Euronext Paris to suspend the listing of its shares as of today and until the Commercial Court has completed its analysis of the various options.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS

BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634 investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Corporate Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732 christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com



Attachment